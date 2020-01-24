YG Arrested For Robbery Days Before Nipsey Hussle Grammy Tribute

YG is currently in custody on suspicion of robbery just days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards.

While some rappers are dropping new music and getting prep for tour at the top of the year, YG is kicking off his new year with some fresh legal troubles. The Compton rapper was arrested early Friday morning after the Los Angeles police department conducted a raid at his home. TMZ reported that law enforcement officials from the L.A. County Sheriff office turned up at YG’s doorstep just before sunrise armed with a search warrant. Police officers conducted an extensive search of the property and removed a number of unknown items.

The rap star, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was taken into custody and charged with robbery. YG has been tied up in another legal case since last year after police reported that his SUV was connected to a murder incident. While he has not been charged for murder, it’s unclear if this robbery incident is somehow connected to that case.

This arrest couldn’t come at a worst time for YG, who is billed to perform at the 2020 Grammys as part of a planned tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

Jackson’s bail was set at $250,000, but at the time of this publication, the rapper was yet to make bond. He is currently being held at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles, where he was processed early this morning. Let’s hope that YG will be bonded out of jail in time for this weekend’s performance at the Grammys.