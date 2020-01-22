Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Debuts At No. 1 Ahead Of Roddy Ricch & Moneybagg Yo

Selena Gomez grabs the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart this week ahead of Roddy Ricch and Moneybagg Yo who are number two and three respectively.

Selena Gomez is celebrating her third chart-topping album on Billboard this week. It’s been a hectic week for Selena Gomez, who has been campaigning on social media in an effort to come out on top on Billboard 200 chart. The music giant announced that the singer’s new album “Rare” debuted at no. 1 on the chart dated January 25, 2019. Last week Selena took to social media to urge fans to stream and purchase her album when she learned that she was neck to neck with another artist for the top spot.

The other artist is, of course, the record-breaking rapper Roddy Ricch, who made history with his debut studio album Excuse Me For Being Too Antisocial, climbed to No. 1 in its fifth week on the chart. At the same time, his hit song “The Box” is the most streamed song in the US so far this year and is still currently sitting comfortably at the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Selena asked her fans online to employ different tactics to stream the album on all the platforms to get it to number one. She also took it upon herself, along with her friends to stop by all the major outlets to purchase multiple copies of the album herself. After seeing the lengths that the singer was going to in order to get her album to number one, some fans expressed disgust, saying that her asking fans for multiple purchases and illegal streams was a new low. Roddy Rich, however, decided to chip in and help by tweeting “stream Rare by Selena Gomez.” It looks like her efforts were successful, and the album that she is saying is the most important of her career thus far, is number one on Billboard – something Selena says she’s dreamed about for a long time.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news and express her gratitude to the fans. “It’s officially out. I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream and buy my album. It felt inauthentic,” she continued. “Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I will never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love,” Selena wrote.

Though a lot of fans were disappointed that Roddy Rich did not retain the no. 1 spot, it seems everybody won since he hot his no. 1 album, and now so did Selena.