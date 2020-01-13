Roddy Ricch Crush Justin Bieber On The Charts, ‘The Box’ Climbs To No. 1

Roddy Ricch is king of the charts this week after beating out Justin Bieber for the top spot on Billboard.

Roddy Ricch is having a great start to 2020. The rapper’s single, “The Box,” has continued to climb the charts for two weeks now, finally beating out Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and landing on top of the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy song has been the inspiration for countless memes recently, including a great deal of features on TikTok, which may explain the growing popularity of the song. Ricch’s album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and rose to the top again this week with no other albums offering much of a challenge.

Many people are thrilled to see Justin Bieber’s title taken from him after the unorthodox way he has chosen to promote his new single. Seemingly nervous about the success of his new music after taking a significant break from putting anything out, Bieber asked fans to stream “Yummy” on repeat as they sleep, and asked foreign fans to download virtual private networks to keep his numbers growing.

Since Justin Bieber has such a large online following, many people have asked whether this tactic is fair or if it allows the music to speak for itself. Roddy Ricch has been an unexpected and welcome bit of competition for Bieber, who many feels is behaving as if he is entitled to all the accolades at this point in his career.

Roddy Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore, Jr., previously released the mixtapes Feed Tha Streets and Feed Tha Streets II, the latter peaking at No. 67 on the Billboard 200. However, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial has hit the scene with far more success, even turning “The Box” into an instant hit despite not being an official single on the album. Despite being early on in his career, the Compton rapper has already earned praise from Meek Mill, DJ Mustard, and the late Nipsey Hussle.