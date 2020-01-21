T.I.’s Son King Harris Brutal Fight With Kodak Black Fan Caught On Video

T.I.’s son King Harris got into a brutal fight with one of Kodak Black’s fans in a bathroom and now he is finally speaking out.

Kodak Black and T.I. have had words several times, and now it seems that even T.I.’s son, King, feels the need to defend his family’s honor against a Kodak Black fan. A video showing King engaging in a fight in the school bathroom with another teen wearing a Kodak Sniper Gang hoodie is making rounds on the internet, and King wants everyone to know what they are really looking at when watching the video. In another video uploaded after the incident, the teenager speaks to the camera, saying that the dude he was fighting only hit him once.

He insisted that his face had no bruises and he had no black eyes as a result of the fight. Still some fans were seriously concerned about his well-being. We didn’t hear anything from T.I. on the issue. At first look, it does seem like the teen in the Kodak hoodie landed several strikes, but viewers noticed that when the video is slowed down, you are able to see that King actually dodged almost every punch and, in fact, landed a few himself. King Harris didn’t elaborate on what started the fight, but viewers have been speculating that it had something to do with his classmate defending Kodak and his comments about King’s family.

not king catching fades in the school bathroom ? pic.twitter.com/UVJsBxw8Ts — reezy (@REEZYXRATED) January 15, 2020

The issue between the two rappers began when Kodak made comments about pursuing Lauren London only days after the death of her boyfriend and father of her child, Nipsey Hussle. Feeling the advances were beyond disrespectful, Tip told Black to apologize and even released a track aimed at the young rapper’s behavior. Kodak Black responded with a song titled “Expeditiously,” in which he called T. I. a snitch and made fun of his wife Tiny’s looks. Now it looks like King Haris is caught up in the drama as well, coming for anyone who feels the need to defend Kodak’s disrespect.