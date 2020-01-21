Tekashi 6ix9ine Remains In Prison, Judge Shuts Down House Arrest Request

Tekashi 6ix9ine suffered another loss in court as a judge denied his request to serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was denied the option to serve out the rest of his sentence at home. The rapper might have gotten a shorter sentence after cooperating with the feds, but according to Judge Engelmayer, there is no way he is letting the convict serve out the rest of his time anywhere else but in prison. Urban Islandz previously reported that Tekashi’s legal team filed a motion to request that the rapper be released from the detention facility where he is being held, to serve out the rest of his sentence at home on house arrest.

The judge has denied the request even though the court documents mentioned that the rapper was at risk in prison. As we all know by now, Tekashi 6ix9ine is infamous for snitching on his former blood gang. The issue is, there are a lot of Bloods inside those prison walls, and while Tekashi might be able to employ strategic tactics to escape reparations when he gets out, while he’s still incarcerated, there is no telling what might happen on the inside.

Tekashi already caught a huge break with his verdict. The rapper was initially facing up to 47 years in the slammer, but he became a federal informant to lobby for a shorter sentence, and a much shorter sentence he got indeed. The rapper was only sentenced to 24 months in prison, and at the time, he had already done about 14 months. According to Judge Engelmayer, Tekashi doing time behind bars is “necessary in this case” in order to “reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

The good news is Tekashi 6ix9ine might be out as soon as this summer if he manages to stay out of trouble. According to TMZ, his attorney Dawn Florio is already appealing the decision with Judge Engelmayer.