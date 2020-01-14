Tekashi 6ix9ine Afraid Of Bloods Gang In Prison, Wants To Serve Sentence At Home

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to go home and out of jail away from the bloods gang in prison.

Reportedly, Tekashi 6ix9ine fears for his life in jail and is asking his judge if he could serve the duration of his sentence from home. Looking for a change of scenery? Well, 6ix9ine, or should we say, Daniel Hernandez, certainly is, apparently the New York snitch wants out prison as quickly as possible. According to TMZ, 69’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, recently filed paperwork asking the judge to allow the New York rapper to serve the rest of his 24-month sentence under home confinement or in a community correctional facility.

Lazzaro’s reasoning for the request is 6ix9ine’s safety. Tekashi 6ix9ine claims his life is seriously at risk because he snitched on the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods, and as fate would have it, his private jail is flooded with Blood gang members who aren’t too happy with the rapper turned informant.

While Judge Engelmayer will ultimately have the final say in the matter, we do wonder is Tekashi forgetting our age-old saying, “Don’t do the crime if you are not willing to do the time.”

As we previously reported, the judge decided that Tekashi 6ix9ine would serve 24 months in federal prison in his racketeering case, and five years of supervised release. Presiding Judge Engelmayer also ordered the 6ix9ine to complete 300 hours of community service after his release and to pay a fine of $35,000, noting that the “FEFE” rapper (at this time) had already served 13 months in prison, for which he will get credit.

Tekashi has currently served 14 months of his sentence, and if he plays his cards right and stays out of the way, he could be released by August 2020.

If he gets his wish, Tekashi 6ix9ine will get to serve the remainder of his 24-month sentence on house arrest and will more likely have a chance to record music in the process.