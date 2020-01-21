Shenseea Opens Up About 21 Savage, Drake, Jada Kingdom and Dealing With Trolls Online

Shenseea is opening up about 21 Savage, Drake, and her feud with Jada Kingdom to an extent.

Shenseea has been touring extensively since the start of the year, hitting Isreal, Belgium, and France and now touching down in the UK for a few shows. She had a little time to stop for a quick chat with Ras Kwame at Capital XTRA. The video was posted to the station’s Youtube channel, and we got a chance to see the beautiful Shenseea as she provided info on her upcoming album, possible future collaborators, how she manages to be a mom, and an artiste at the same time, among other topics.

She started by acknowledging the love her ShenYeng fans have for her, sometimes bringing them to tears. She also shared the love she has for her fans and even revealed a major sacrifice she has made for her fans. She elaborated on the sacrifice a bit further in the interview, as she strived to push the boundaries for all her fans no matter their sexual preference. She mentions her decision to include a scene of her and another woman in bed on her video for “Blessed” as a way to connect with her LGBTQIA fans.

She documented her rise to fame starting from her days as a promo girl in the Romeich camping, sharing how things blew up just a few months after releasing “Lodi.” This lead to her joining the likes of Bishop Escobar and Ding Dong, as the main acts in the Romeich outfit, Teejay followed shortly after. She has released quite a few tracks over the years, ultimately getting the recognition she deserves when she copped a joint deal with Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants imprint at Interscope Records. This has ultimately landed her quite a few connections with Rvssian, essentially providing not just the beats but a bridge for a few of the international collaborators such as Tyga on “Blessed” and Swae Lee and Young Thug on the most recent release “IDFW.” Maybe the biggest revelation of her interview was that Mega superstars have been reaching out to her.

“Ever since we joined with Interscope and pushed out “Blessed,” a lot of international acts have been reaching out to me,” confessed Shenseea. “I’m talking about like the Drake, 21 Savage, Rihanna has been listening to my music, Cardi B, so it’s been going real good.” She continued that she is humbled about the mark she is making internationally since the release of “Blessed.”

“Well, honestly, I can’t say I am where I want to be but I am further than where I was before,” she said. The “Trending Gyal” artiste has collaborated with major UK acts such as Naughty Boy, Stefflon Don, and Calum Scott, however, mentioned, UK Grime rapper Stormy and Ms. Banks as the hot UK acts on her radar. With her new album to be released on Interscope Records, we may indeed see her calling on a few of these international acts to add something different to a few of her tracks.

The young artiste is no slouch and continues to work on her craft, engrossing herself in reading material such as Donald S. Passman’s ALL You Need To Know About the Music Business. Shenseea also has a backup plan in place if music doesn’t work out, confessing that she would like to go back to school to study real estate and purchase land.

The interview came one day before the release of her most recent track, “IDFW.” The official video for the track is currently at the number 2 spot on Youtube’s Trending list.