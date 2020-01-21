Joseph Sikora Joins 50 Cent Trolling Of “Power” Fans With ‘Tommy’ Spinoff

First 50 Cent and now Joseph Sikora is trolling Power fans with another rumored spinoff.

As the STARZ hit series Power comes to a close, the producers and cast are dropping hints and spoilers everywhere. Recently 50 Cent implied that Tasha was the character behind the gun in the last jaw dropping episode of the show where the lead character Ghost was shot. Now other stars are chiming in with new details. We know the show is going to end in a couple episodes, so what’s next, you ask? Well, Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, took to Instagram to hint at a possible spinoff for him.

Sikora shared a photo of himself wearing a hat that said, “Tommy Season 1,” which would imply that he had a series coming after Power ends. “Who’s READY?!!!!” Sikora wrote. Fans were quick to react with excitement, but it was short lived as it was later discovered that “Tommy” is an existing series that follows a female police chief in Los Angeles. Therefore, Power’s Tommy, unfortunately, was just messing with us.

The show’s writer and producer also took to Instagram to share an interesting statement. Alongside a photo she posted of her and Joseph Sikora, Courtney Kemp Agboh wrote, “Sometimes I get to stand next to a genius and take a picture. This was one of those times. Shout out to the super talented @josephsikora4 who is brilliant, patient and f***ing smart. It was a pleasure, good sir.”

Now while at first glance, it appears that she was just showing love to a cast member as the series was preparing to wrap, some fans started speculating that Courtney was actually saying goodbye to “Tommy” because he would be the next character to meet his demise. Considering Ghost and Tommy’s long history, it’s only fair that they go consecutively in the spirit of long term best friendship.

One thing we know for sure is that the anticipation for the next episode is definitely being built up by all parties involved in the production. Tune in on Sunday to see what happens next. 50 Cent has since hinted that the real ending of Power was not leaked.