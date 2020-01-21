Joe Budden Says No More Slaughterhouse Music Until Eminem’s Shady Records Release Them

Joe Budden says he is not putting anything else out with Slaughterhouse until Eminem’s label is out of the picture.

During a recent interview on Math Hoffa, Joe Budden was asked about the possibility of him and his other Slaughterhouse brothers reuniting for a project. Slaughterhouse is a hip-hop group that consists of Joe, Joell Ortiz, Kxng Crooked, and Royce da 5’9″. All the other three artists appeared on Eminem’s latest album Music To Be Murdered By. While Joe says he is still cool with them, he doesn’t see another project happening until the artists are no longer under Shady Records.

“Those are my brothers, and I love them. Royce just did the podcast, so I spoke to him. I haven’t spoken to Joell but I just liked a picture a few days ago and he liked one back so I know me and him are fly – we alright … and the same with Crook man, those are my guys forever. We just not making music because Joe is not making music,” Joe Budden said in the interview. The podcaster continued speaking in the third person.

“In Joe’s mind, there’s a world where we can co-exist. But not in that situation. In Joe’s mind, I’m not a worker. I’m not going to work for something that didn’t exist before I got her,” he said. “And that’s how I feel about wordsmiths. If we can’t put this together, y’all can’t monetize until we do. And that’s how I act. I’m not putting nothing out with Slaughterhouse until Slaughterhouse is away from Shady and we own our own sh*t.”

Joe clarified that his statements have nothing to do with Eminem. When asked, “What about Em?” Joe’s response was, “It has nothing to do with me. Don’t ask me about Em – it has zero to do with what I just said. He is not a factor in what I am saying. What I am saying is solely related to my brothers,” Joe added.

Based on Joe’s comments, it’s hard to tell: will we ever get another record from Slaughterhouse?