Offset Launches His Menswear Clothing Brand, Cardi B Celebrates In The Most NSFW Way

Move over Cardi B; there is a new fashion mogul in the family.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, is better known as one-third of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos or Cardi B’s husband just debuted his first clothing line. He added another title to his resume, designer. The clothing line entitled, Laundred Works Corp., presented its menswear fall/ winter 2020 collection on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.

Laundred Works Corp. is the brainchild of both Offset and Chaz A. Jordan’s creative director and designer. While Jordan and Cephus have been friends for three years, 2019 finally felt like the right time to work together on these designs.

The show took place in a cavernous Gothic Revival church in the heart of Paris’s 8th arrondissement. And the looks all 17 of them total—are a mix of approachable and high end, featuring custom Nike Jordans paired with supple leather tailoring and outerwear. It was important to Offset that the collection of sweatsuits, tees, denim, and leather pieces be accessible to his fans.

In an interview with Vogue, Offset said, “It’s for the youth, but it’s still got some luxury and class to it.”

Offset’s show ended with applause from the crowd and, of course, enthusiastic cheers from Cardi who later took to her Instagram to congratulate her husband, “Congrats babe on your bomb-ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan,” she continued, “I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The d**k feels better when is coming from a hard-working man. I love you.”

Offset’s fellow Migos member Quavo beat his cousin to releasing a clothing line after dropping an affordable collection with U.K. clothier boohooMAN last spring. Cardi B has also released a collection of clothes through her collaboration with fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova. As a group, Migos has also sold apparel inspired by their tour outfits as Halloween costumes.