50 Cent Threw Tantrum After GF Cuban Link Thirst Trap On The Gram

50 Cent wasn’t having it after his smoking hot girlfriend Cuban Link started thirst trapping on the Gram.

50 Cent took time out of his schedule to explain to his bae, the rules of being in a committed relationship with the G-Unit boss. The aspiring lawyer, Cuban Link, and the Power producer made their relationship public last summer when they showed up together at the Power season premiere event at Madison Square Garden. Since then, things seem to be going well, 50 Cent is still working on his various businesses, battling court cases, meanwhile saving enough time to troll people on Instagram. His list of victims is a bit too long to include here, but a quick Google search may present a list.

It’s almost as if social media is the playroom for Fif, and most times, you just can’t take him seriously. With this in mind, his recent social scolding of his bae for posting a thirst trap leaves us wondering if he was messing around or if he is really upset about it, talk about the boy who cried wolf. Cuban is a workout fanatic and regularly posts her sessions to her Instagram followers. This time she decided to show off the results of all that hard work and posted a short video of her rock hard abs while wearing a small tank top and mini-shorts.

50 Cent spared no time to pull up in the comment section, questioning her actions for posting such a raunchy little video for everyone to see. “Now why you gotta be doing sh*t like this, you send this sh*t to my phone, not to Instagram. what the f**k,” he questioned?

What are your thoughts on this, do you think he is serious about what she did or is he just trolling as usual?

If you take a stroll through her Instagram page, you will come across a few other racy numbers, some a bit more savage than her recent post. Clearly, she has been setting thirst traps for a long time before she and 50 made their relationship public, even posing ‘semi-topless’ for Krish Photos.

Only time will tell if her followers get to see any other drool worthy post from the Cuban.