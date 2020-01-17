Meek Mill and Pregnant GF Milan Harris Steps Out For ‘Bad Boys 3’ Premiere

Meek Mill and his pregnant girlfriend Milan Harris stepped out together for Bad Boys 3 premiere.

Rumors surrounding a possible romance between rapper Meek Mill and designer Milan Harris have been circulating for months now. Although neither celebrity has announced a relationship, the connection seems confirmed now that the two showed up to the Bad Boys 3 premiere in L. A. with Milan rocking her very pregnant belly. The two have been appearing on each other’s social media for quite a while, and Meek even jumped to the designer’s defense in an angry post after her Philadelphia store was burglarized.

Milan spoke of his support during an interview last year, noting that Meek was the first celebrity to promote her clothing line by wearing it publicly.

Reports of Meek Mill and Milan’s recent public appearance still consider the relationship unofficial, although fans point out there is nothing quite as official as stepping out together while noticeably pregnant.

Although she kept the paternity of her child quiet at the time, Milano announced her pregnancy at her own fashion show in December and has been keeping fans updated on the progress of her baby bump on social media. One post featuring Milan showing off her belly in a green crop top sweater was captioned, “Woke up and felt my little baby moving…I can’t wait to meet my min me. I’m going to give so many kisses, so much love and heartfelt hugs to my little baby. A dream come true.” If the rumors are true, this will be Meek Mill’s third child.

It seems Meek found a real keeper in Milan Harris because he has been very vocal on social media about wanting to find a wife ever since his split with Nicki Minaj over two years ago.