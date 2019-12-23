Meek Mill Deactivates Instagram Account Amidst Girlfriend Milan Pregnancy

Meek Mill deleted his Instagram. Is that a clue that he might have a baby on the way?

It’s been a few days since Philadelphia fashion designer Milan Harris announced her pregnancy, and fans are still wondering if the baby belongs to rapper Meek Mill. The Grammy-nominated MC has been dating Milan, founder of Milano di Rouge, for several months now, though the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship. But considering the fact that they are both Philly natives, have been seen vacationing together, and Meek stood up for the business owner after her store was robbed, fans have been putting two and two together. All of these “coincidences” surrounding the couple led up to another one when Meek just so happened to delete his Instagram account after Milan announced her pregnancy over the weekend.

There is no telling the exact moment Meek’s account was deactivated, but it was definitely still up and thriving before the announcement. Johnika “Milan” Harris revealed her baby bump while closing out her Milano di Rouge fashion show on Saturday night. What’s funny is the Championships rapper still remains active on Twitter. He indulged in his frequent social media game, #AskMeek on Sunday night, where he takes questions from his followers and answers the ones he likes.

Of course, fans swarmed to his mentions to ask if he was the father of Milan’s child, but he ducked and dodged those questions. Instead, he talked about new music, the life of being a celebrity, and his plans to visit Nigeria in 2020. So whether he has another surprise on the way in the new year is still up in the air. But time will surely reveal if he is expecting his second kid or not.