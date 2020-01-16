Tekashi 6ix9ine Baby Mama Bars Him From Seeing Daughter Pending Psych Evaluation

The mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s daughter Sara Molina won’t allow him to see his child until her conditions are met.

It’s been a very long road for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine the last couple of years from his arrest to his whistleblowing to his sentencing. There was a time that the rapper feared he would never see his daughter again, and while he may have regained hope after hearing he might be released this year, his baby mama just killed that dream all over again.

According to TMZ, Sara Molina will not allow Tekashi 6ixine to see their 4-year-old daughter, Saraiyah, unless he gets a psychiatric evaluation to prove that he’s a changed man. Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has already served approximately 14 months behind bars, and based on his sentencing, his lawyer believes he might be out as soon as July.

The rapper’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro filed court documents this week asking the judge to allow his client to serve out the rest of his sentence at home. However, Molina says if this request is granted, there is no way Tekashi is getting anywhere near their daughter.

Sara Molina reportedly said that 6ix9ine has been an absentee father, but moreover, she needs him first to prove that he cares about her and their daughter before she allows him back into their life again. Then there is the most obvious factor, which is a matter of safety for the child. Molina is worried about the repercussions of her baby daddy flipping on his former gang, the Nine Tr3y Bloods.

6ix9ine reportedly said last year that he does not want to be in a witness protection program when he gets out. That alone was probably a reckless decision based on the fact that he is a father. Hopefully, Sara Molina and the “FEFE” rapper can work this out as a family.