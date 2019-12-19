Tekashi 6ix9ine Lawyers Say He Will Be Released From Prison July 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine may not serve his entire prison sentence after all.

Fans and celebrities everywhere held their breath Wednesday as we all awaited the fate of Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine whose federal racketeering case garnered national attention over the last year. Yesterday a judge handed the “FEFE” rapper a 24-month sentence, down from the nearly 50 years he was facing, and granted Tekashi time served for the 13 months he’s already served. Doing the math, we were made to believe Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, would be released from jail by November 2020, only left with the additional five years of supervised release before he could move on with his life. But it turns out he may see the light of day even sooner than that.

According to a statement from the 23-year-old’s legal team after his sentencing, 6ix9ine could be home as early as June 2020. “We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge’s hands,” said Lance Lazarro, the lead attorney in the case in a statement obtained by Hollywood Life. “Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.”

6ix9ine's Lawyers confirm that his Expected Release date is JULY 2020 with Good Behavior & Time Served! 7 Months and 12 Days Left till he's Free.

https://t.co/gPMCrMTvuo via @YouTube — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 19, 2019

Lazarro went on to say that Tekashi 6ix9ine is “feeling a little down right now,” as he assumed, like many of us, that his cooperation with the federal investigation would lead to his immediate release yesterday. In September, the rapper testified in open court against two of his Nine Trey gang affiliates that helped prosecutors land a conviction for Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

6ix9ine will also have to complete 300 hours of community service when he is released from prison, on top of paying a $35,000 fine. Lazarro said they do not plan on fighting his sentence. “There’s no appeal and nothing else we can do, he will have to serve the rest of the sentence,” he said.