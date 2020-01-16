Dr. Dre and Kanye West New Song “Up From The Ashes” Leaked Online

An unreleased Dr. Dre and Kanye West song “Up From The Ashes” was leaked online.

If you haven’t been in the dark lately, then you would’ve known that Dr. Dre and Kanye West have been cooking. Initial reports suggest that the two rap titans are working on a joint album, but neither of them ever confirm or deny the reports. In November last year, the Compton legend tweeted out a photo of himself and Ye in the studio, which he captioned, “Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II Coming Soon.” Of course, that is in no way a confirmation that they’re working on Jesus Is King 2 album, but let’s assumed that is exactly what it is.

Fast forward to Thursday (January 16, 2020), a Dr. Dre and Kanye West song titled “Up From The Ashes” surfaced online. The track was uploaded to YouTube with snippets of it posted on social media. It was enough to get fans excited for maybe something dropping on Friday, but was prematurely leaked.

For years, Dr. Dre and Kanye West have been rumored to be working on new music together, but this post back in November is the clearest sign yet that they are indeed cooking. The hope is that they’re working on a joint album, whether it be Jesus is King Part 2, or something else, the title doesn’t matter. At the very least, we’re hoping to get even one song from their session together in the studio.

Update: The song was taken down off YouTube due to copyright claims. But it’s still available on some other sides and maybe even on SoundCloud.