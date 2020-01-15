Shotti Sends Message To Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Request From Prison, “Pray For My Enemies”

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former manager Shotti just updated his Instagram with a new photo and a message for his supporters.

Shotti became well-known during Tekashi 6ix9ine’s high profile criminal trial last year when he was name-dropped as one of the gang’s mastermind. The rapper’s ex-manager, whose real name is Kifano Jordan, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison in September 2019. On Tuesday, he surprised fans by sharing a new post to social media several months after his sentencing. Shotti reassured everyone that he has not faltered at the hands of his new reality.

“DIFFRENT SURROUNDINGS BUT ITS STILL TR3YWAY!!! ### PRAY 4 MY ENEMIES !!! #myfamilybetterthanyours #treyworldorder #wethemobb,” he wrote on Instagram. The image that he shared had already surfaced online some time last week when it was posted by DJ Akademiks with the caption “#shotti behind bars.”

In the photo, Shotti is clad in a full grey sweatshirt and pants as he stands between two other inmates. What stood out about the photo was the Tr3y Way Blood gang member’s accessory around his neck – a red beaded necklace with a cross for the pendant. While it’s interesting that this would even be allowed in prison, it is believed that the necklace is a representation of Shotti’s allegiance to the Bloods.

The new message from the convicted felon comes amidst some bad news for him regarding his appeal case. Earlier this week, it was reported that Shotti’s high-powered lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, who also represented infamous gangster El Chapo, has requested to withdraw from the case. According to the expert attorney, Shotti had already signed away his rights to contest his sentencing in a valid appeal waiver. It is unclear if any other attorney would be willing to take the case.

Despite the fact that his legal woes are far from over, it’s good to see that Shotti is not letting his new life in prison dampen his spirits.