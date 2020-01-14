Will Smith Regrets Being Insecure About Jada Pinkett & Tupac’s Relationship

Will Smith admitted to being really insecure about his wife’s Jada Pinkett-Smith’s relationship with the late Tupac Shakur and now he regrets it.

Rapper, actor Will Smith has been in a romantic relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for almost 25 years. However, Jada also shared an unbroken bond with another entertainer, the legendary rapper Tupac. Will Smith recently opened up during an interview with The Breakfast Club about how he felt about the friendship, the now late West Coast rapper shared with his then-girlfriend Jada.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has also been open about the friendship she and the slain rapper had. She revealed that he was more than just a friend and was a father figure, brother, confidant who cared deeply for her well-being. According to Will, it seems Pac clearly had the hots for Jada as both of them actually met and went to the same high school, Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland.

All the testimonies from the parties involved express that Jada and Pac’s relationship was strictly platonic, however, who could blame The Fresh Prince for still being jealous? During the BF Club interview, Smith mentioned that he wished he had made things right between the two. “That was a big regret for me too because I could never open up to interact with Pac,” Will Smith said.

The Philadephia[East Coast] actor and rapper admitted that there was no communication between him and the “Don’t Get It Twisted” rapper, “It was like I never could even, we were in the room together a couple of times.” The actor/rapper admitted that he wasn’t man enough to speak to Pac.

Charlamagne echoed a point that Will admitted that Jada has mentioned to him for years; that he and Pac are so similar. “I was deeply, deeply insecure, and I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship,” confessed Will.

Tupac Shakur died on September 13, 1996, meanwhile, Will and Jada tied the know and walked down the aisle on December 31, 1997.