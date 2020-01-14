Tekashi 6ix9ine Ex-Manager Shotti Gets Another L As El Chapo Lawyer Leaves Legal Team

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former manager Shotti is going to have a hard time making his appeal case as his top flight lawyer, who also represents El Chapo, says he wants out.

Shotti, whose legal name is Kifano Jordan, pleaded guilty to the charges that stemmed from his case involving the Nine Tr3y Bloods Gang. The charges included one count of using and possessing a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm. After being sentenced to 15 years in the slammer, Jordan hired big shot lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman who once represented El Chapo to appeal his case.

In a letter submitted to Judge Engelmayer, attorney Jeffrey Lichtman asked the court to permit him to withdraw from the case. According to the court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the attorney does not believe that Shotti stands a chance with his appeal. It turns out that the defendant had already signed away his rights to contest.

“I respectfully submit that the record from the district court contains no reversible errors. On the contrary, the record reveals that Mr. Jordan knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently pled guilty to the charges,” Lichtman wrote to the judge asking to be removed from Jordan’s counsel. “Accordingly, I submit that there exists no non-frivolous issues on appeal. For these reasons, counsel should be permitted to withdraw,” he added.

Now with his best chance at winning his appeal up in the air, Shotti will have to revisit the drawing board and scrounge up a new legal team that is willing to fight by his side. However, if expert attorney Jeffrey Lichtman can identify such a massive roadblock in the case, then any other educated lawyers would likely sight the same obvious issue from a mile away and stay as far away from the case as possible. Luckily, there are some attorneys who actually love the challenge of going to every crevice and corner of the law to find a loophole. Hopefully, Shotti can find someone else to appeal his case, and this isn’t a dead end for him.

Shotti used to manage Tekashi 6ix9ine career before the rainbow-haired rapper fired his legal team just before his arrest in November 2018.