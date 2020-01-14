Cardi B Says She Wants To Go Back To School And Run For Congress

Cardi B doubled-down on her hopes for a political career.

We all love Cardi B for her open and honest demeanor and she is known to speak her mind about pretty much anything and everything, including politics. She’s said in several interviews that U.S. History was her favorite class in school, and took it as far as endorsing Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders last year. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been hyper-critical of President Donald Trump throughout his term, and now Cardi says she just might become a politician herself someday.

In a series of tweets that began Sunday, Cardi B told fans she was thinking of making a career switch. “I think I want to be a politician,” she said. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment.” She went on to say she was inspired by a war documentary she watched and feels that America currently has a lack of patriotism. After promising to continue the conversation, Cardi returned to Twitter to elaborate more on her political ambitions.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,” the Grammy-award winner continued Monday. “I deada*s have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.” As to be expected, her comments were met with trolls her who made fun of her grammar and laughed at the idea of her running for congress. Cardi responded with some simple clap backs and told the troll to keep it respectful or she would get “dog walked.”

“Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy,” she said. “If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.. And I’ll voice mines HOWEVER don’t try me and don’t take my kindness for weakness.I BE VIOLATING!!! I don’t really like being on that type of time.We grown ! Let’s be grown .Lets teach and learn.”

The conversation then turned into a debate about gun control, and Cardi made her views clear that she supports stricter gun laws. The rant ended after she taught a fan what “violate” means in New York slang, and all-in-all it seems like the Bronx superstar got what she needed to say off her chest.

Would you be here for Cardi B running for congress?