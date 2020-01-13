Cardi B Tips Her Hat For A Career In Politics “I Really Love Government”

Cardi B is ready to enter the political arena.

Cardi B has been very vocal about politics throughout her career as an entertainer. Even before she started on Love and Hip Hop, she was posting videos to Instagram talking about some of the issues going on in New York City. If you follow her on social media, then you know that she always expresses her opinions on world events, history, and the current (and past) presidential elections. She has endorsed candidates such as Senator Bernie Sanders for president, and Cynthia Nixon for Governor of New York.

Cardi B even got into a public feud with conservative commentator, Tomi Lahren, and infamously threatened to “dog walk” her for some of her alleged racist comments. However, it looks like she may have her sights set a little higher and is thinking about running for office herself!

Sunday afternoon, she tweeted, “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with the Government. “

Although she didn’t elaborate on whether or not she wanted to run at the state, local, or national level, we do know about some of the issues that mean the most to her. Cardi first showed the world her political knowledge back in 2016 when she joined Desus and Mero for their live coverage of the 2016 election as a commentator. As we all know, 2016 was a MAJOR year for her and her success in the music industry, so she wanted to know how all of her shmoney was going to be used for taxes. Also, just last year, Sephen Colbert started a petition to have her give the State of the Union rebuttal. The petition received thousands of signatures.

It looks as if the current situation between the United States and Iran may have inspired her to run for office because she followed that tweet with another saying, “ Like I was watching war documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country a possible start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people they LOVE being American.”

With the upcoming presidential election this year, I’m sure we will be hearing a lot more from Cardi when it comes to politics and what’s going on in the news. As for her run for office, she says, “I will have to explain alot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it…So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day.”