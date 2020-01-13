Lori Harvey Charged For October Hit & Run Incident: Report

Lori Harvey’s past hit-and-run accident has finally caught up to her.

Back in October, social media’s it-girl, Lori Harvey, was arrested for a hit-and-run in Beverly Hills. All seemed good for the 23-year-old too; we heard little to nothing about the incident immediately after. Just this week Lori celebrated her birthday with a big party in Jamaica surrounded by friends and of course her on-again-off-again boo, Future. The week before she was spotted clubbing in Ghana during the “Year of Return” celebrations. But now it appears her fun has come to an end.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Harvey has officially been charged. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Lori was hit with one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer as well as one count of a hit-and-run that resulted in property damage, TMZ confirmed. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Lori will be arraigned later this month, so no word yet on jail time — which is very unlikely. All of this drama stems from Lori’s hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles where she was involved in an automobile accident and attempted to flee the scene. She didn’t get far and was picked up by officers nearby. Once apprehended Lori reportedly, FaceTimed her dad to assist with questioning.

Though no injuries were reported the accident was pretty bad, to say the least. Lori’s Mercedes G-Wagon was tipped over and a parked car’s rear end was crushed.

Witnesses told cops they saw Lori texting and driving before crashing into a Prius.