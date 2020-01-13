Koffee’s “Toast” Certified Silver In The UK, Taps For Super Bowl Weekend Performance

Jamaica’s Dancehall song of 2019, Toast, has hit another landmark weeks ahead of hit-maker Koffee’s Super Bowl weekend appearance.

The single, which is the most popular song on Koffee’s Grammy-nominated Rapture EP, has been certified “Silver” in the United Kingdom in December, for amassing sales of more than 200,000 copies. The designation was made by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), which is the body responsible for issuing certifications for singles and albums there.

President of Columbia Records UK, Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, made the revelation in a recent interview, according to reports. Unger-Hamilton said “Toast” achievements have been amazing and has really put Koffee, whom he described as a ‘once in a generation artiste,’ who Columbia was privileged to work with, on the map.”

“If you look closely on what Koffee has done in just over a year you will see that her fans love everything she does. This is really just the beginning for Koffee,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Koffee, an Ardenne High School graduate, rose atop the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in March 2019, when she released the Rapture EP, which was jointly released by Promised Land Recordings and Columbia Records. According to the Jamaica Observer, after 42 weeks on the chart, it sold a little over 4,000 copies in the United States.

Nevertheless, Toast has enjoyed much success on the British charts, where it peaked at number 70 on the Official Singles Chart. The song also ascended to the top of the Reggae Digital Song Sales chart. The song Rapture, which Koffee later remixed with deejay Govana, also peaked at number two on the Reggae Digital Song Sales chart.

Koffee, whose real name is Mikayla Simpson, had received a push start after she wrote a song titled Legend, in honor of track and field icon Usain Bolt, who reposted her rendition of the which she had performed during a function staged by the Jamaican government in his honor.

Since then, Koffee has added songs such as “Blazin,” “Raggamuffin,” “Rapture,” and “Throne” to her musical repertoire. Toast has garnered more than 95 million views on YouTube and was also prominent on President Barack Obama’s summer music playlist and also made the President’s favorite songs of 2019 playlist.

It was also an anthem of Miss Jamaica World Toni-ann Singh who not only taught the song t her fellow contestants but also made her introductory walk on the Miss World stage dancing to the song at the finals of the competition. Toni-ann went on to cop the Miss world 2019 crown, two hours later.

In the meantime, Koffee has been added to the list of performers slated to take the stage at Marlins Park in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, which spans January 31 to February 1. She will join compatriots Shenseesa and Squash as Jamaicans who have also been booked to perform at the event.

The trio joins a slew of American artistes, including Cardi B, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Jeremih, and Safaree. The head headliners for the weekend are Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez, who are expected to perform during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show set for February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.