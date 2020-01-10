Moneybagg Yo Drops New Album “Time Served” With Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Future & More

Moneybagg Yo’s new album Time Served is now available.

After signing a new deal with Roc Nation, Moneybagg Yo comes through with his highly anticipated new album, Time Served. The 15-track-project packs a star-studded guest list, which includes his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion. Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Fredo Bang, Lil Baby, and Blac Youngsta are also on the guest list. Thee Stallion is featured on the previously released single “All Dat,” which surprisingly made it to the album as the final song.

Moneybagg Yo is creating a lot of buzz in the game right now, and it’s not just his music that’s popping. His name is constantly in the media these past few weeks following his split from Megan Thee Stallion and his budding relationship with G Herbo’s baby mama Ari Fletcher. Just this week, the Memphis rapper confirmed that they are an item.

Listen to Time Served below.