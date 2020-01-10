Love & Hip Hop: Joseline Hernandez Shades Mona Scott Young On Wendy Williams

Joseline Hernandez had a lot to say about Mona Scott-Young and even Wendy Williams was shockingly surprised.

If the recent press tour and reality show announcements are any indication, than Joseline Hernadez is on fire right now. She kicked off her official press tour promoting her new show, Joseline’s Cabarete, Friday in New York City, stopping by both The Breakfast Club and The Wendy Williams Show. The Puerto Rican Princess has been busy since leaving Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. After several seasons with that franchise, she says she was in high demand, but only wanted to work on projects she really cared about. She explained her stance on it to Angela Yee and DJ Envy on the Breakfast Club.

She said, “When I left Love and Hip Hop, there were a lot of TV networks interested in me…I wanted to do something [that] was like where I came from.”

The show is set to revolve around Joseline and the dancers she’s mentoring to be a part of her cabaret. While she is the star of the show, many of the other girls on the show have their own stories to tell. She explains what to expect from the other ladies on the show, “Some of the ladies are prostitutes. Some are strippers. But they are also daughters. They’re mothers. They’re sisters. They’re good people. They have talent, and they want to do other things.“

The new show, which is executive produced by Joseline, is set to premiere on the Zeus streaming service on this month. If you don’t have Zeus, you can also catch Joseline on Love and Hip Hop: Miami this season. However, she says she’s not in every episode.

“They gave me a nice bag to just pop in, and pop out. “

Previously she has said that she would never return to the franchise and publicly dissed the show’s creator, Mona Scott Young. She also used her platforms today to throw a little shade.

While emphasizing that she is the creator and owner of Joseline’s Caberte, she said, “Let’s be clear, she [Mona Scott] never created anything…she’s a talent scout.”

With her new show on the Zeus Network, Love and Hip Hop, and her appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, 2020 is starting off with a bang for the Puerto Rican Princess, and she’s keeping us all entertained.