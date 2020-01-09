Tekashi 6ix9ine Ex Manager Shotti Rep Bloods In Prison, New Photo Leaked

A new photo of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former manager Shotti in prison surfaced.

September 2019 witnessed one of the most highly publicized trials involving members of the hip hop fraternity. The trial saw Daniel Hernandez better known as rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, giving crucial evidence to put away members of his former Nine Trey Bloods gang, who also posed as his business partners. A photo has recently surfaced of one of the high profile members who got locked away. The image shows Kifano Jordan, also known as Shotti posing along with two other prisoners. They are photographed wearing gray prison overalls, with Shotti and another prisoner sporting rosary and beads necklaces. While jewelry is not usually allowed in prison, rosary and beads may be allowed for religious purposes.

Shotti was slapped with almost 20 years in prison on a felony weapon charge for a number of violent incidents.

During the trial, Tekashi 6ix9ine confessed that the beef between their camp and New York rapper Cassanova was legit. He also spilled the beans on Shotti, claiming that he was the trigger man who carried out the failed hit on the “Don’t Run” rapper. There was also confirmation that the Shotti fired the shots during the faced off of a rival crew at New York’s Barclays Center.

6ix9ine recounted that he met his manager Shotti, on the shoot for his video for “Gummo.” Shotti did not only hold the executive title for his Tr3yway Entertainment company but also single-handedly protected his investment. This is not strange as testimonies from Tekashi reveal that Shotti was the second level godfather for the Nine Trey Bloods gang, who operated in New York. Tekashi became the gang’s cash cow, all while the gang offers additional protection and street credit, ultimately boosting his career.

Along with Shotti, other convicted gang members include Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison, Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack, Ro Murda, godfather Mel Murda, among others.

The rapper was sentenced to 2 years behind, having already served almost 14 months from his sentence. He is also sentenced to 5 years of supervised liberty.