Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Boyfriend Moneybagg Yo Bags Ari Fletcher, Confirms Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher’s relationship is heating up again.

If the latest rumors are to be believed, then Moneybagg Yo has a new lady in the bag. It was three weeks ago when the “Word 4 Word” rapper was first spotted hanging out with Ari Fletcher. Amongst their rendezvouses was Moneybagg’s South Carolina concert at the beginning of the month. Their relationship seems to have progressed well during December, with Miss Fletcher now sharing a photo which makes us think that the couple are about to go official. On her Insta Story, Ari posted a snap a tattooed hand with some ice on the little finger. If it looked familiar, that’s because it belongs to Moneybagg.

If the two have decided to make a go of it, it wouldn’t be Ari’s first relationship with a rapper. She was previously involved with G-Herbo with whom she has a child. That situation ended on very bad terms, though, following an altercation in which Ari claims the Illinois artist physically abused her. She claims that the rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, entered her home, beat her, kidnapped their son, and broke her phone, all of which led to his arrest.

Following that, Fletcher began seeing boxer Gervonta Davis, but that’s didn’t end too well, either.

“He was a mistake. Everything the n***a took back I text my stylist to pull again to go buy myself. I ain’t f***ed up about it, never been,” she wrote on Instagram after their split.

G-Herbo’s baby mama will be hoping that things go better this time around if she and Moneybagg Yo really are a thing. He has also had some high-profile relationship, with his most recent ex being Megan Thee Stallion. When asked about their relationship earlier this month, the 28-year-old said, “We cool, we’re good, everything is good,” but soon after that the Hot Girl Summer released a freestyle rap in which she clarified that she is very much single.

Let’s wish Moneybagg and Ari all the best.