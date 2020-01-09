Cassie Drops First Photos Of Baby Frankie Stone’s Full Face

Cassie is introducing her baby girl, Frankie Stone, to the world.

Since Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed their daughter, Frankie, a month ago, fans have been patiently waiting for pictures of the baby. Wednesday afternoon, fans finally got what they had been asking for as the couple took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of their 4-week-old daughter’s face. Cassie posted a sweet photo of little Frankie serenely sleeping in a cowgirl outfit; she then gave us an up-close view of Baby Frankie on her Instagram story where she referred to the sleeping beauty as her “whole heart.”

Papa Bear, Alex, quickly followed his wife’s post and took to his Instagram story to share Cassie’s original post of Frankie dressed as a cowgirl, asking his wife in the caption, “How did we make something so perfect?”

The “Don’t Let Go” singer officially joined the moms’ club, on December 6, 2019, when Baby Fine was born at a Los Angeles hospital, reportedly weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz.

As we previously reported, Cassie announced that she was expecting in June of this year. Shortly afterward, the parents-to-be announced their engagement and got hitched at the end of August. They said their “I do’s” in Malibu, with Friday Night Lights director, Peter Berg, officiating the ceremony.

The couple literally turns special moments into unforgettable occasions. If you recall, when the couple first announced they were expecting Alex took to the ‘gram to gush over his baby-to-be. In a heartfelt post he wrote, “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.” I mean O..M…G go get me a whole box if tissues.

Fans have been supportive of the couple since they made their relationship Instagram official back in December 2018, and the birth of baby Frankie makes things more beautiful. Cassie’s whirlwind romance is a word for us all — she left longtime partner Diddy after eleven-years of dating, and within only a year was engaged, married, and pregnant.