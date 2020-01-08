Wiz Khalifa Shamelessly Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion

Wiz Khalifa is ready to ride Thee Stallion.

There is a reason that the rapper was dubbed the Hot Girl of the Summer, and even though it’s mid-winter in her hometown of Houston, she’s living her best life in a bikini. Meg has not let her fans know where she is vacationing but has filled their timelines with enough holiday snaps to make them jealous, thirsty, and thinking about hitting the gym all at the same time. Practically sizzling in a tiny black bikini with the waves crashing behind her, Megan captioned her IG post “Body by Thee Stallion.” At last count, the pic had more than 1.2 million likes and over 13,000 comments — one of which belonged to Wiz Khalifa.

Megan Thee Stallion and “Gin & Drugs” rapper are not strangers. The pair got tongues wagging just a few weeks ago when he showed up in one of her Instagram posts, with the two looking pretty familiar. Wiz was seen driving in the video while Megan sat behind him and had her hand draped around his neck. She captioned the clip “Taylor gang meg.” Folks immediately assumed that Wiz and Megan are dating amidst her split with Moneybagg Yo.

Cheeky followers had a few things to say in the comments, including one who wrote, “First moneybag, Trey, now wiz,” to which the 24-year-old replied, “None of them” in an apparent icing of the relationship rumors. But that trail may not be so cold based on Wiz’s comments on Megan’s vacation snap.

To be fair, the Pennsylvania native did not explicitly declare his feelings for Miss Stallion, but we see what he’s saying by reading between the lines. Wiz Khalifa posted an emoji of a man riding a horse, which can be interpreted as him riding “Thee Stallion.” It doesn’t take much detective work to realize that the 32-year-old is trying to shoot his shot, and with Megan Thee Stallion constantly stating how single and ready to mingle she is, we think she should give him a chance.