Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In Germany Left Fans Shook

The internet is protesting Madame Tussauds’ latest wax figure of Nicki Minaj.

Madame Tussauds is the world’s most popular wax museum, and it’s long been lauded for its exceptionally great presentations. The London based house also has other museums in prominent North American and European cities. One of which is in Berlin, Germany, where they just unveiled a Nicki Minaj wax figure. An image of the sculpture in question has gone viral online and is the recipient of an enormous amount of backlash after fuming fans became vocal about their critiques. Madame Tussauds’ work usually blows it out of the water but this latest wax figure, which was inspired by the music video for Nicki Minaj’s mega-hit single “Anaconda” was surprisingly not likened to the Platinum-selling rapper.

While the wardrobe and accessories were perfect, the wax figure’s countenance failed to follow suit. The sculptors gave Nicki’s face a much narrower and more elongated profile which negated the resemblance. The similarities became blurred regardless of the similar facial features because of the mere fact that the shape was completely off. “That’s nickihontas,” one fan said seemingly of the figure’s bone structure. Even Queen Naija stepped in to say, “This ain’t it Germany.. this head is too long,” the singer wrote.

The museum exhibited a recent wax figure of Kris Jenner that was probably some of their most magnificent work. The figure looked so similar to the famous matriarch it was uncanny. Madame Tussauds has also unveiled very impressive figures of artistes like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and more. Fans are livid that Nicki Minaj’s wax figure did not come out with the same brilliant finish that Madame Tussads’ reputation dictates.

It’s a shame because Madame Tussauds has created excellent work recreating the rapper in the past. I wonder what happened this time. Do you think even Nicki Minaj asked, “Who the f…?” when she saw her latest wax figure?

Wait… y’all see Nicki Minaj wax figure? I- pic.twitter.com/7IqKbpdBhp — Markiss WHOston (@NOTKarltonBanks) January 7, 2020

Usually Madame Tussauds is accurate, but this one…. pic.twitter.com/rVKMIre1LJ — David R. (@BosToLax) January 7, 2020

Madame Tussauds have unveiled their new Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin, Germany. pic.twitter.com/zTCzbwBLDf — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 7, 2020

I want Madame Tussauds to know that this is a hate crime. WHO approves these wax renditions?!?!?! ??? pic.twitter.com/UhjW0RdmOr — Tenille Clarke (@tenilleclarke1) January 7, 2020