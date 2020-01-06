Gucci Mane Drops $1 Million On A Richard Mille Watch For Wife Keyshia Ka’oir’s Birthday

Gucci Mane drops a million dollars on a iced out Richard Mille watch for his wife Keyshia Ka’oir’s birthday

There’s a love fest happening on social media in Keyshia Ka’oir’s name, and her husband is leading the charge. The cosmetic entrepreneur turns 34 on Friday, and Gucci Mane made sure that her praises were sung on Instagram while also showing off the stunning gift he got for her. The pair first met a decade ago when Keyshia starred in one of the “She Miss Me” rapper’s music videos. Their engagement was a picture-perfect moment as Gucci got on one knee during a 2016 Atlanta Hawks basketball game with a 25-carat rock.

Not ones to do things in half measures, the couple filmed a BET special that documented the lead up to their big day called Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event. Friends and family gathered at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami in October 2017 for a lavish wedding that featured a price tag of $1.7 million.

Gucci also did not spare a cent on his lady’s birthday gift. She received a diamond-encrusted Richard Mille watch with the stylish pieces known to be in the price range of anything from $600,000 to $2 million. Showing off the impressive timepiece (while making sure that we see every diamond glisten), the rapper, whose real name is Radric Davis wrote, “Happy Birthday to #MrsDavis 2020 babe got the [cakw emoji] and the icing 1/6/2020 brrrrrrr!!! Richard Mille for the wife.”

Aside from the expensive present, Gucci also penned a priceless message to his boo. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife!!” he wrote in an IG post. “Every year I love you more and more! You so smart caring and supportive and I appreciate and adore U my wife so fine it blow my mind sometimes !!”

We wonder how Keyshia and Gucci are spending her special day as the loved-up couple spent the Christmas holidays amidst the warm air and sandy beaches of Jamaica.