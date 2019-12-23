Gucci Mane Show Out For His Wife Keyshia Ka’oir In Jamaica And Failed Miserably

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are making all the stops in Jamaica to ensure they enjoy their trip to the fullest.

The Alabama rapper and his Jamaican wife took a trip across the Caribbean sea to visit the famous island just in time for the holidays. Since they’ve been in Jamaica, the couple has shared multiple posts about the thrilling experience. The two have traveled to Keyshia’s home parish of St. Thomas which is also where dancehall artist Popcaan is from and hosted his Unruly Fest over the weekend.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir did not stop there. The couple who have been married for two years, drove up to the north coast to spend some time in Ocho Rios. While at their hotel, Gucci decided to try a water sport that he’s never attempted before. The rapper shared a video of the experience to his Instagram and the eventful short clip was met with hilarious punchlines and inevitable laughter.

In the video, Gucci is seen standing on top of what looks like a mini surfboard inside a powerful whirlpool. The water sport instructor held onto the rapper’s hand for support in the beginning before they eventually lost contact and the strong waves flipped Gucci off the board and over the slope. The family by the side of the pool that was watching the whole fiasco could not refrain from laughing at the rapper which made the video even funnier.

Gucci Mane posted the video to his Instagram with the caption “When trying 2 show out for babe go wrong,” he admitted. His ever-supportive wife wrote back in the comments, “U did good papi! A for effort” with a hug emoji.

On his second attempt, Gucci did a much better job though. He stayed on the board much longer than he did the first time and he managed to escape the waves before they sent him doing back flips over the slope again.

Shortly after Gucci’s post, Keyshia Ka’oir shared a photo of her own to Instagram of her donning a red robe over a red bikini. In the caption, she wrote, “Enjoying the land of the free #JamRock.” It’s great to see the couple enjoying their trip to Jamaica.