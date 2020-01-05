French Montana Leaks Explosive Clip Of Tonight’s “Power” Episode To Anger 50 Cent

Spoiler Alert: French Montana leaks ending tonight’s highly anticipated Power return.

French Montana isn’t giving up so easily when it comes to his ongoing social media feud with the king of Internet Beef, 50 Cent. In his latest stunt, French Montana has released a bombshell—a crucial clip from tonight’s Power winter premiere episode. While viewers will eagerly tune in to discover what happened to Ghost, French revealed that they shouldn’t get their hopes up about receiving some answers. “All you power fans 59 don’t show u who killed ghost tomorrow,” French wrote in the caption. “He still Tryana drag his last piece of power but here’s the highlight of tomorrow’s episode let me save you an hour of your life.”

But was this a smart move for the “No Stylist” rapper? Let’s check the scoreboard.

This beef all began when surprisingly Fif took the initial jab at French clowning him on social media for his latest Bugatti purchase, claiming that the “Wiggle” rapper needed a 60-month loan for the car, and comparing him to the disgraced Queens rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine.

French Montana responded with jabs of his own when he shared an alleged photograph of 50 Cent seemingly kissing longtime friend and mentor Eminem on the lips.

“BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59,” French said in the picture’s caption. “COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR look at my dawg Kay slay face lol,” he added, referring to New York DJ Kay Slay, who is seen on the left in the photograph.

But Fif got a late Christmas gift when word spread that French allegedly got caught faking streams for his single “Writing on the Wall,” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian, which recently received a spike in streams after not doing major numbers initially despite the A-list features.

French Montana, however, believes 50 is the culprit, and responded in an Instagram post, calling the hip-hop mogul a dinosaur.

Fans will have to wait and see how Mr. Petty, 50 Cent, responds to French’s latest antics.