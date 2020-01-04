Boosie Badazz Question For Chris Brown & Drake On Dating Rihanna, “How A N*gga Let That Go”

Boosie Badazz has one question for Chris Brown and Drake, who previously dated Rihanna. How Sway?

Boosie Badazz is the modern-day Cassanova when it comes to Rihanna, at least that is what he thinks. He has never passed on a chance to prophesy his love for the Barbian beauty. The Baton Rouge rapper has even slid into her DM on a number of occasions, but he did not receive a response from the “Diamond” singer. This has never stopped Boosie from showing Rihanna that he is the man for her, even though he acknowledges that she is out of his league.

During his most recent Vlad interview, Boosie Badazz admitted to seeing one of Rihanna’s images on Instagram recently and nearly lost his mind. “I seen that picture, I was like, ‘Lord Jesus,” the rap veteran said. “That girl look like my uncle potato salad. I swear to god. My mouth was wet like a dog. You know when that dog [pants]. I said, ‘Lord Jesus, this is a beautiful black woman. They got some beautiful women in the world and she one of ’em. And she a boss. That up the grade. She just a boss.”

Boosie then shared a question for Rihanna’s ex-boyfriends. “I don’t see how a n**ga let that go,” he said. Perhaps the most famous of them all that comes to mind is Chris Brown and Drake, and it’s no secret that both of them still want to get back with her. Even though the “Wipe Me Down” rapper was still fantasizing, he still seemingly accepted defeat, “Rihanna don’t want me, man.”

RiRi wears multiple hats, from singer, having released eight(8) studio albums with number 9 rumored to be hitting us in 2020; actress, starring in Bring It On, Battleship, This is the End, Home, Ocean’s and a few other productions; and a fierce businesswoman, being the owner of Savage Fenty brand of lingeries and cosmetics.

With the above in mind, the Vlad host provided Boosie with information on Rihanna’s $600 Million net worth. Like a true charmer, the rapper didn’t miss a beat, stating, “I’ll make her worth $600 billion. Imma hustler.”

Rihanna is currently in a relationship with Saudi Arabian, billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, who is the heir to a Toyota supplier in the Middle East. The two have been going strong since 2017, which further decreases Boosie’s chances of landing a phone call from her.

While it may not be much of a consolation, we hope that Rihanna answers even one of Boosie’s messages.