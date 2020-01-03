NLE Choppa Speak On NBA YoungBoy Beef, Says They Don’t Talk Anymore

NLE Choppa claims he was never cool with NBA YoungBoy.

17-year-old rapper Memphis NLE Choppa says he does not speak to Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, despite what we all thought. Even though Choppa is often compared to YoungBoy because of their similar rap styles, the young artist is not giving any credit to the Never Broke Again rapper. During a recent interview on Real 92.3 with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed, the rapper was asked about rap influences, and he name-dropped Young Money rapper, Lil Wayne. All seemed to be going smooth until NLE Choppa was asked about NBA YoungBoy and what’s going on with his deal with him.

“What is the status with you and YoungBoy ’cause I saw that obviously you put out a record when he was locked up. Are you like officially a part of his situation?” Bootleg Kev asked. “What situation?” NLE Choppa snickered. Kev then clarified that he was referring to the confusion online back in October about him being signed with YoungBoy. “You and YoungBoy cool though?” the host went on to ask.

“I don’t know how that sh*t got confused,” the rapper told Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed. “I mean, I don’t talk to him. I don’t know him,” NLE Choppa uttered but not with a straight face. At this point, fans are wondering if there is still beef between NLE and YoungBoy, who they believe has been a major influence on the rapper’s music.

NLE Choppa, who admitted to being single in the interview, was previously in a high profile relationship with a girl named Mariah, who has a massive portrait of the raper’s face tattooed on her back. The rapper has her name inked on his neck as well. Recently, since their break up, Mariah took to her Instagram story to share a picture of NBA YoungBoy calling him “the real goat” which raised even more suspicions about where NLE and NBA stand.

NLE Choppa’s breakout hit “Shotta Flow” called for immediate NBA YoungBoy comparisons as soon as it was released. Do you think Choppa just wants to create his own lane by separating himself from YoungBoy?

You can watch the full interview below.