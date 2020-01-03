Boosie Badazz Has The Most Hilarious Reaction To DaBaby’s Arrest

Boosie Badazz shared this hilarious reaction to DaBaby’s arrest in Miami on IG Live.

After rapper DaBaby’s arrest on Thursday, Boosie Badazz, formerly known as Lil Boosie, posted a live video of himself finding out the details of the situation. The footage shows the Baton Rouge rap veteran talking to a woman off-screen before reading an article about DaBaby’s arrest. He then reacts to the story of Baby allegedly robbing a promotor by saying, “Imma f*ck that concert promoter up b*tch. Imma whop that b*tch… we gonna whoop you b*tch… you into it with all the rappers now.” Boosie clearly has DaBaby’s back, going on to support his decision to fight the promotor, saying, “You ain’t pay the f*ckin money b*tch. If it did go down like that.”

According to DaBaby, it did, in fact, go down like that. DaBaby was arrested for attacking an employee at a Dallas/Fort Worth Airport food stand, stealing his iPhone, and pouring apple juice on him, all of which was caught on camera.

The Charlotte rapper claims the individual was a concert promoter who has shorted him $10k for a show. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested on charges of battery, and his bond was set at $1,500. He is now being held in Texas without bond due to an outstanding warrant.

DaBaby and Boosie’s friendship goes back to before the young rapper blew up. The two were featured on the track “Baby Jesus” together in 2016 when DaBaby still went by the name of Baby Jesus. Despite being close now, DaBaby claims he had to pay Boosie Badazz $15k for a feature on his song back in the day. It seems that investment paid off for his career and to have someone like Boosie in his corner. Social media users commented on BB reaction, saying, “Yo he the friend that you call when you in trouble & be madder than you,” and “Boosie always mad, But he the Realest.”