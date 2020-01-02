SZA Shows Off Her Banging Body On Vacation In Hawaii

SZA showed off her amazing body while vacationing for the holidays.

Many people put on weight during the holiday season, but SZA is not one of them. Forgoing the fireplace, mittens, and overall chill which most of the U.S. experiences during Christmas time, the “Power is Power” singer was living her best life in warm and breezy Hawaii. And while the weather may be hot, it was definitely the picture which SZA posted on Instagram that brought the real heat.

The 29-year-old demonstrated how well she’s been working out in a black bikini which highlighted her toned body and the abs she’s surely been crunching. Who needs Christmas pajamas when you’ve got a body like that to show off? Her look was also accessorised with two pendant necklaces that sat perfectly in the centre of her chest and a hat whose brim peaked out in the photo which sadly cut off the artist’s gorgeous face.

The Instagram post went uncaptioned, but her girls were there for her in the comments. Preaching body positivity all the way, model Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “Body body body,” while Kylie Jenner posted not one, but two, drooling emojis. Justin Bieber’s bride, Hailey, also expressed approval, writing, “Yesssssss body!!!!!!” with enough “s’s” and exclamation points to make sure the fire emoji she used remains kindled.

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, will be using all that energy as she heads into 2020. After releasing her debut album, Ctrl, in June 2017, she announced that her sophomore project will be coming in the new year. The album’s lead single has already been confirmed as “Brace Yourself” which fans got a taste of in May, and SZA has teased collaborations with Post Malone, Justin Timberlake, Brockhampton, Jack Antonoff, and, most recently, Megan Thee Stallion.

“This next album is even more of me being less afraid,” she said.

And that’s why she deserves a glorious beach vacation with her cat.