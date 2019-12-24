50 Cent Cops A $3 Million 2020 Bugatti Chiron For His Christmas Gift

50 Cent splurged on a $3 million 2020 Bugatti Chiron hypercar for his Christmas gift.

50 Cent is the proud owner of a luxury sportscar as he shows off his latest Christmas splurge this season. Fifty has always been pretty open on social media about his life and accomplishments. Today the former rapper and TV producer took to Instagram to share video footage of his brand new Bugatti. In the caption, Fifty wrote, “Merry Christmas to you and your family. Stay positive, stay focused go hard 2020 BOOM,” he said. In the video, 50 Cent showed off a brand new shiny black Bugatti with blue accents and blue and black interior with white seats.

The 2020 Bugatti Chiron retails anywhere from $2,990,00 for the base model to $3,900,000 for the Sport 300+ model. Clearly, these cars are not cheap. The Chiron sports a powerful 8.0-liter 16-cylinder that can move this machine from 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, while outputting a whopping 1500 horsepower and 1180 lb-ft of torque. Too bad 50 Cent will be driving his Bugatti in New York traffic.

50 Cent also made an appearance in the comments section of the post as well, where he wrote, “Repeat after me, God is good all the time.” It’s great to see that the “Power” producer is grateful and not just braggy. It’s also wonderful that he is using his platform to encourage others to go hard and achieve their own goals using his lavish sports car purchase (something a lot of people dream of) as a testament to the success that hard work can bring.

Just this weekend, Fifty gave in to his son’s Christmas wish to have the whole Toys ‘R’ Us store for himself. Not only did the former G-Unit frontman make it happen, but he literally had them modify the logo outside the store to say “Sire’s Toys R Us” instead. Fifty took care of his son first before himself, and that’s admirable.