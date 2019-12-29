Kevin Gates Announces His Wife Dreka Gates Is Pregnant

Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka Gates has a bun in the oven.

The Baton Rouge rapper made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday when he posted a video of himself and his wife Dreka Gates sharing a sweet moment. It’s also pretty certain that Kevin Gates wants a baby girl this time around. The couple already has a son name Khaza Kamil Gates and a daughter name Islah Koren Gates. The couple dated for several years before getting married in October 2015.

The Louisiana rapper released his latest album, I’m Him, back in September of this year to rave reviews. The project packed 18 tracks, and there are no guest features as it appears Kevin Gates decided to go the route of J. Cole and go it alone on the project. Despite not having anyone on the guest list, Gates tapped MD$, Fractious Frank, and Take A Daytrip on the production side of the album. You can consume I’m Him on all major streaming platforms.

In 2017, Kevin Gates did a stint behind bars when he was sentenced to 30 months in prison for a gun charge in Illinois stemming from a 2013 incident. He was released from jail in January 2018 and has not looked back since.

Congratulations to Kevin and Dreka Gates.