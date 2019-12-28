Summer Walker Gets A Icy Surprised From Her Boyfriend London On Da Track

Summer Walker is icy this holiday season thanks to her boyfriend London On Da Track.

Summer Walker is well known for her killer vocals and her banging body. She constantly serves body goals with a fierce look that is the envy of a lot of women. These facts, among others, must be why her boo and producer London On Da Track does his best to stay on her good side. He recently dropped racks icing her out in some luxurious bling. London on da track and Summer Walker continue to have a relationship that most people dream of, couple goals for sure. The pair share an amazing work relationship, with a splash of crazy breakups to keep things interesting. These are countered by public displays of affection paired with great gifts.

Two months ago, the fairly new couple called it quit when Summer took to her Instagram account to comment that she was single. Just a few hours later, the two were back together after London surprised her on stage with a stuffed animal and roses. The producer extraordinaire has been finding different ways to express his love for his queen. So far, he has provided a room full of roses and a brand new vehicle. His latest set of gifts were a bit more on the icy side of things as he surprised her with a table full of diamond jewelry.

Summer was taken aback by the grand gesture and seemed quite surprised. She posted videos to her Instagram account expressing her feelings, “I don’t have any words lol i ain’t never seen nothing like this….. I’m just blown away thank you pumkin @londonondatrack [crying emoji].”

London got involved in the grand gesture by placing the jewelry on Summer Walker and planting a kiss on her neck as Kem’s “I Can’t Stop Loving You” plays in the background. Summer will most definitely stay dripping going forward with such a decadent gift from her boo.

Fans continue to keep a keen eye on the couple as their journey seems filled with drama and lots of love.