JAY-Z Taps Koffee, DaBaby, Drake, Young Thug For 2019 Playlist

JAY-Z’s end of year playlist is now available for streaming.

As 2019 comes to a close, JAY-Z shared with us the top 40 tracks on his playlist. Just as expected, the playlist was exclusively released to TIDAL subscribers. It looks like this selection covered the right range of hip-hop and rap music. A good number of the tracks were no brainers as they dominated radio play all year. However, there were other remarkable features that got everyone surprised. We also see some element of objectivity given he picked a Kanye West track in last year’s list, during the height of their fallout.

Part of the Roc Nation founders’ selection includes Tyler The Creator’s EARFQUAKE, Jhene Aiko’s “Triggered,” and Kanye West’s “Follow God.” Other major artists making up the playlist are Koffee, DaBaby, Drake, J Cole, Young Thug, Madlib, Freddie Gibbs, Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, Roddy Rich, and Summer Walker.

We also learned that Jay has an affinity for reggae, dancehall, and the afro-sound. Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, who appeared on Tidal’s cover of Best of Rising Raggae & Dancehall, made it to the list. Burna Boy was the only artist from the African continent – an indication of his international stardom.

The list features some of the industry legends but includes an impressive number of young and upcoming talent. An indication that JAY-Z has his ears out for the future of the culture and potential collaboration partners in the future.

Jay released a similar tracklist in 2018, a habit that has become a standard every end of the year. Most budding artists get a ton of recognition after featuring on the list. For instance, in this year’s list, Russ and Bia couldn’t hide their excitement after their track “Best on Earth” got the nod.

TIDAL users have the opportunity to listen to Hov’s finest, alongside other occasional special material, the rapper exclusively drops on his streaming platform.