Iggy Azalea Ex Nick Young Got Engaged To Longtime GF Keonna Green On Christmas

Iggy Azalea’s ex-fiance Nick Young is on his way down the aisle!

The basketball player made sure that Christmas truly was about telling those close to you how much you love them as he popped the question to his girlfriend, Keonna Green. The pair have had a rocky relationship since their high school days that involved lots of break-ups and make-ups and no less than three kids. Their most famous encounter, however, surely has to be the pregnancy of their second child, who was born in 2016. At the time, Nick was in a serious relationship with Iggy Azalea, where the two were engaged.

He and the “Lola” rapper had begun dating in 2013, and by June 2015, the former LA Lakers player had put a ring on it. Their engagement did not make it to the final frontier, though, as Iggy Azalea called off the relationship a year later when a video went viral that showed Nick Young talking about how he had been having an affair. The woman in question? Keonna. After the break-up, it emerged that Miss Green was 22 weeks pregnant.

Three years (and two babies) later, Nick celebrated Christmas morning by asking his baby mama to be his forever.

The news may come as a bit of a blow to Nick’s ex, Iggy Azalea. Although their relationship did not end on the best of terms, the Australian was able to move on a couple years later, this time to someone within her own hip hop circles. Iggy and Playboi Carti began dating around September 2018, and three months later moved into a home in Atlanta.

Rumors were rife that Iggy was set for engagement round two after a diamond engagement ring worth $35,000 was stolen from their house during a robbery last month. It was also assumed that the 29-year-old was expecting the couple’s first child, but she quickly shut that rumor down by showing off snaps of her toned midriff. Then, just last week, Carti posted on her Instagram Story that she was “single.”

The rapper wrote an apology for posting about personal stuff on social media and stating how much she loves Carti soon after, so it’s possible that they’re back together. But even so, we can’t imagine that hearing her ex is engaged will be the highlight of Iggy’s Christmas.