Mariah Carey Drops Star-Studded ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Video, Ciara, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg & More

Who knew that all we wanted for Christmas was Mariah Carey collaborating with some of our favorite stars?

The golden-voiced songstress pulled in some favors this holiday season as she got a bunch of famous friends to star alongside her in her new music video for “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The track was originally released in 1994 as the third single from Mimi’s Merry Christmas album. At the time, the song reached 6th place on Billboard’s Hot Adult Contemporary chart, but sadly never peaked atop the metaphorical musical Christmas tree. All that changed, however, when Mariah Carey decided to re-release Merry Christmas this year for its 25th anniversary. The move paid off in gold (or should that be platinum?) as “All I Want for Christmas is You” headed straight to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The Grammy Award winner could hardly contain her excitement when she shared the news on Twitter with the declaration, “We did it.”

We did it ?????? https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

Now that everyone is fully in the holiday spirit and the eggnog is flowing, the 49-year-old has made us feel as though we have been invited to the greatest holiday party ever! Dozens of celebrities pull off their best lip-syncing skills as Mariah’s voice (or “Minaj,” according to Tyler Perry) brings up all the Christmas feels.

Chance The Rapper, Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown, Normani, Katy Perry, Ciara, Laverne Cox, Missy Elliot, Ruby Rose, Hoda Kotb, Trevor Noah, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Heidi Klum, Brandy, Diplo, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner all make appearances in the clip that can’t help but make you smile.

Mariah also included her family in the festivities, with her 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, rocking out around the Christmas tree, and even her ex, Nick Cannon, shows up.

If that doesn’t put you in the holiday mood, nothing will!