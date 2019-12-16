Mariah Carey’s Classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 For First Time

All Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas was a number one single — and that’s exactly what she’s gotten.

Twenty-five years ago, the “Always Be My Baby” singer released a little ol’ album called Merry Christmas. It was the artist’s first holiday album and fourth studio release overall. The 10 track album, which included Mariah Carey doing covers of Christmas classics such as “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” did better than anyone could have ever imagined; selling 5.6 million copies by December 2018 and being certified platinum six times over.

It makes total sense, then, that the multiple Grammy Award winner chose to re-release the album in November of this year to celebrate its silver jubilee. And the move has paid off in spades as the single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which was originally the third release from the album in 1994, has shone like the star it is. It only took a quarter of a century.

Mariah has racked up yet another number one single — her 19th if you can believe it — thanks to the carol hitting top spot in the Billboard Hot 100. Even more unbelievably, It is the first time that the track has taken the slot on that specific chart in its 25 year history!

Proving that Americans can’t resist a Christmas jingle once the snow starts to fall, “All I Want for Christmas is You” was streamed 45.6 million times in the United States during the last week alone. The consistent streaming propped the single from being a shiny ornament in third place on the figurative Christmas tree, to the angel on top.

Mariah was clearly overwhelmed by her little song’s achievement. She took to Twitter to acknowledge the news with three little words: “We did it,” followed by a crying emoji and other Yuletide-related images.

We did it ?????? https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

We have a feeling this will be Mariah’s best Christmas yet!