Drake Debuts New Flow In New Song “War” Squash Beef With The Weeknd

Drake debuts a new killer flow on his new single “War” while confirming that he and The Weeknd squashed their beef.

On Monday night, at around midnight, while most people were sleeping, Drake unleashed a new song and an accompanying visual. The AXL Beats-produced single is titled “War” and may serve as the first release off Drake’s upcoming sixth studio album. The project has yet to get an official release date or title, but Drizzy makes it clear that he is in album mode. Aside from his noticeable new flow, Drake shouted out his fellow Canadian singer The Weeknd as the two appears to put aside their beef, which allegedly stemmed from Bella Hadid.

“OVOXO link up, man don’t drink up, me in the trillers,” Drizzy raps while adding in another line, “We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up.”

Elsewhere in the track, Drake appears to take some shots at some unnamed enemies. Some speculations are that Diddy is still in his crosshair. “Used to look up to a man from certain ends with chune on repeat / Thought he was a bad boy, then ’till man got pinched and man went PC,” the 6 God raps.

“War” is featured on the newly released album, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, which is a collaboration between OVO’s Oliver El-Khatib and Kuumba International. Of course, there are some speculations that the track will be on Drizzy’s highly anticipated next album, due sometime next year. The music video was directed by Theo Skudra and featured Drake and his crew having some fun in the snow in Canada while keeping warm around a bonfire. Watch the video below.