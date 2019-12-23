Vybz Kartel and His Sons Likkle Addi and Likkle Drops “Magneato” Video

Vybz Kartel’s sons Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz dropped a new medley music video, and it’s currently trending at number one.

Vybz Kartel was recently featured on a song called “Magneato” by Likkle Vybz. The same instrumental also gave life to “Dollar Sign,” which is another track by one of the dancehall veteran’s sons Likkle Addi. The trio dropped new visuals for both songs over the weekend, and fans are loving it. The video, which is currently trending on YouTube, the young sons of Adidja Palmer exhibit a lavish lifestyle with a luxury sports car, stacks of cash, and plenty of women. The music video, which was directed by Jay Will, already has over 200k views since its release on Saturday.

Likkle Addi gets a chance to show off his stuff first in the first half of the video, which is dedicated to his hit “Dollar Sign.”

“Link up Singer roun a Christian Pen/Love God but mi don’t have no Christian fren/Money chat if anuh dat mi nuh response den/Gimme di girl and di money keep di six pants dem,” Likkle Addi deejays.

The video soon transitions into a segment for “Magneato” by Likkle Vybz featuring Vybz Kartel.

“Pop champagne like Migos/Gyal a jump in through di window/Every bill a get vetoed/Dem boy deh nuh know di gyal dem wah we know,” Likkle Vybz deejays before Kartel’s vocals enter the track for his fire verse.

Check out the viral music video now.