Foota Hype Immigration Case Dismissed, Spice, Rvssian, I-Octane Supports Dancehall DJ

Popular dancehall selector, Foota Hype, is currently in custody in the United States over some immigrant issues.

Foota Hype, whose real name is Oneil Thomas, was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Port Everglades Seaport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 14. The dancehall spokesman arrived at the port on the Independence of the Seas cruise ship via Falmouth, Jamaica. Reports are that ICE requested to review his travel documents and eligibility to be admitted into the country. He is set to appear in court today, December 23, to hear more about the case.

While fans have been speculating that Foota Hype was arrested for having his foot in his mouth (no pun intended) and offending the LGBTQ community, some reports suggest that the Jamaican DJ’s status changed when he and his wife got divorced this year and his green card is no longer valid. These reports were not confirmed, leading up to Foota’s court appearance on Monday. However, it is a fact that the popular selector and his wife got divorced in June.

When news first broke that the dancehall selector was being held by ICE, most people took the news lightly while others did not even bother to chime in. Even though Foota has been in custody for over a week, it wasn’t until this weekend that we finally saw some support from other dancehall celebrities.

Popular dancehall producer Rvssian who is also based in the United States was one of the first to share a message regarding the unfortunate situation. “#FreeFootaHype no wish jail pon nuh man,” Rvssian wrote. Spice also shared a picture of the DJ to Instagram with a series of blue hearts in the caption, and I-Octane did the same writing “Prayers up bro #Freedom,” with the prayer hands emoji.

New reports are that the case against Foota Hype has been dismissed. However, the DJ is still in custody pending immigration lawyers’ final review and sorting of the overall case.