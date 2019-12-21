YNW Melly’s Mother Confirms He Will Be Released In 90 Days

YNW Melly will be released from prison in 90 days, according to his mother.

Despite spending most of this year behind bars, YNW Melly remains one of the biggest hip hop artistes this year with over a billion streams on Spotify before closing out the calendar year. While fans consume his music on a commercial scale, the question remains, when will he be released from prison? There is also the burning question on if he will be convicted for murder? While it’s too soon for an answer for the later, his mother has stepped forward to shed some light on when we can expect him to get some freedom.

While chopping it up with fans on IG live, Melly’s mother, Jamie Demons-King, said, “90 days, Y’all can go ahead and start that 90-day countdown, period.”

Her announcement means that YNW Melly should be out of jail sometime in March 2020. It’s still unclear if he will be released on bail or if she expects him to beat the case and secures his freedom. We do know that his team of high powered lawyers has been working tirelessly to get him released from behind bars.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, and his childhood friend YNW Bortlen, whose real name is Cortlen Henry, were arrested in February of this year and charged with murder for the shooting death of their close friends, Anthony Williams, also known as YNW Sakchaser, and Christopher Thomas Jr., also known as YNW Juvy. Authorities say Demons and Henry, shot their two childhood friends to death and drove around with their bodies in a car for hours before dumping them off at a hospital in Miramar, Florida. A motive for the killing was not revealed; however, Melly and Bortlen told police that the men were killed in a drive-by shooting. The rapper has maintained his innocence.

YNW Melly released his new album, Melly Vs. Melvin, in November and since then, the project has been getting positive reviews.