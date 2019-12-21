Lil Wayne ‘The Funeral’ Tracklist Leaked: JAY-Z, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby And More Featured

A tracklist for Lil Wayne’s new album “The Funeral” has leaked and it features some huge names.

Lil Wayne fans are eagerly looking forward to his next album “The Funeral,” the much anticipated follow up to Tha Carter V. Just last week Tunechi announced that the project would be coming in February 2020, and now a tracklist is floating around social media that features some major names in hip hop.

The list has 13 songs with features from Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Big Sean, and Lil Baby. Die-hard Young Money fans will also be happy to see a feature from YMCMB veteran Gudda Gudda. The tracklist also names appearances from Halsey, Cory Gunz, and Jay Jones. There is no telling if the list is legit, however, as it didn’t come from Weezy F Baby himself. The project was reportedly completed in August, and Wayne was recently spotted shooting a music video alongside Lil Baby for “I Do It.”

Lil Wayne is rumoured to be releasing his next album “The Funeral” in February 2020 pic.twitter.com/FZDvwEHqo9 — 10at10 (@10at10calgary) December 19, 2019

Not only that, but the “A Milli” legendary MC was already said to have been working with Big Sean, who also appears on the tracklist, so there is a good chance that it’s accurate. “The Funeral” shows promise to continue the streak of success for Wayne, which is great to see considering the turmoil he went through during his years-long lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money Records. Tha Carter V was released once the suit settled and went straight to No 1. on the Billboard top 200.

Are you looking forward to a new album from Lil Wayne?