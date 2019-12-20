Twitter Reacts To Steph Curry’s Eggplant Photos Leaking Online

First, it was ASAP Rocky, and now Steph Curry is doing damage control over leaked eggplant photos.

The NBA baller has yet to react to the leaking of his private photos online, but ASAP Rocky has since released a statement on Twitter defending himself against trolls on Twitter who are questioning his stroke game. In case you are one of us who regularly checks their Twitter news feed, you would notice that Steph Curry was trending this morning. If you happened to read this article before browsing your news feed, be warned before clicking on Steph Curry’s name. The Golden State Warriors player is currently out for most of the season with a finger injury, so he likely has a lot of time on his hands to type up a speedy response.

Similarly to ASAP Rocky, Steph is getting roasted to a crisp by both male and female fans on Twitter. The weird part about this is that Ayesha Curry is also getting clowned with some fans suggesting that she wished that it was her photos that got leaked. Steph is held to a high standard in and outside of the NBA, so the leaking of these photos came as a huge surprise to some fans.

Steph Curry too might just pull a Shaggy and say, “It Wasn’t Me” but his face is in some of the photos.

I ain’t gonna say why Steph Curry is trending. All I’m gonna say is… pic.twitter.com/dYD9rWimC9 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) December 20, 2019

Dwight Howard when he found out why Steph Curry was trending pic.twitter.com/e4clTeHCQE — Anthony (@coll5595) December 20, 2019

When I click on steph curry trending and I see balls but not the kind I thought pic.twitter.com/OBry7EXk8A — samuel?? (@BronAllDay) December 20, 2019

Ayesha Curry when she finds out Steph nudes got leaked instead of hers pic.twitter.com/yijb7DqXiu — HennDawg (@I_AM_DA_GOAT) December 20, 2019

Steph Currys nudes got leaked… Everyday we stray further from God smh pic.twitter.com/nP2cUq8r1Z — JP (@jp_toomuch) December 20, 2019

Twitter has been WILD today. Woke up to a fake Billie Eilish sextape, an Asap Rocky sextape, and now before going to sleep we got Steph Curry nudes leaked pic.twitter.com/ZL2UxaWclN — #Redemption (@RobotUniHoe) December 20, 2019